Mum backs Christmas drink-drive crackdown after death of daughter

A mum whose daughter was killed by a speeding driver who was under the influence of alcohol is supporting a police campaign against drink and drug driving this Christmas.

Lauren Danks, 22, from Soham in Cambridgeshire, was killed on her way home from work by a drunk motorist who was driving at over 100mph.

In Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire last year, motorists were twice as likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision if they had been drinking or taking drugs.

Lauren’s mum Claire, 47, said: “Being told our daughter was dead was like dropping a bomb and blowing our lives into pieces. The pain is unimaginable and there is nothing that will fix it."

Lauren Danks, 22, was killed by a motorists traveling at over 100mph. Credit: Family photo

“We think about Lauren every day and have many wonderful memories. But there are so many more we won’t get to have. We won’t see her get married, she will never have children. We don’t even know what she would look like now.

“What happened that night haunts us every day. Please don’t be the cause of another family’s tragedy. Please don’t drink and drive.”

Last year, 2,244 motorists were caught drink or drug driving across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire - the equivalent to one every four hours.

Drinking or drug taking impairs reaction times and the ability to think clearly.

As a result, motorists who drive are under the influence are more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the tri-force Roads Policing unit, said: “No matter how you choose to celebrate Christmas this year, please do it safely and do not put lives and livelihoods at risk by drink or drug driving.

“It has been a hard year and we understand some people will want to make the most of the festivities. While 2020 has been different in so many ways, the law remains the same. If we catch you driving under the influence, we will prosecute you.

Motorists caught drink or drug driving face:

a 12-month ban

a large fine

a criminal record

These can lead to job loss, relationship breakdowns, foreign travel restrictions and increased insurance premiums.