Bedfordshire police are making a fresh appeal in the case of a former professional footballer who has been missing from Luton since 2018.

Kamil Biecke last played professionally in his home country of Poland in 2013 before moving to the UK in 2016.

Detectives believe he has been murdered and have been carrying out further enquiries at an address in Bedfordshire.

We have been working tirelessly for the past two years to find out what happened to Kamil. We believe the answers lay within our local community and we would urge anyone to come forward if they have any information. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, Major Crime Unit

Police have released two photos of Kamil Biecke Credit: Bedfordshire police

The 34-year old was last seen on the morning of 8th December 2018, on Shaftesbury Road in Luton.

Six days later his disappearance was reported by his estranged wife from Poland, following concerns she had not been able to reach him.

Police say he was involved in drug-related activity, and was believed to have gambling debts. He also had links to Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes, as well as Scotland.