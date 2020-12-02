RSPCA fears number of abandoned animals will rise after surge in pet ownership

The RSPCA is concerned the number of abandoned pets this winter will rise due to a surge in pet ownership earlier in the year during lockdown.

4,650 Reports of abandoned animals in England and Wales last year

40 Of those were across Northamptonshire

112 Of those were across Essex

35 Cases across both Essex and Northamptonshire in November

Of the 4,650 reports of abandoned animals the RSPCA received last winter, 49 were in Northamptonshire.

The charity says reports of increased pet ownership, coupled with a deepening recession could see more pets left out in the cold this year.

Whilst it’s great that so many people have become pet owners and have found their pet to be a real source of comfort during these challenging times, we are concerned that some people may have bought a pet on impulse without considering how their lifestyle might change once the pandemic ends. Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams

The charity is concerned that as people face a difficult recession, they may not be able to afford to keep their pets. They want people to contact them for help rather than abandoning animals.

A poll by the RSPCA, conducted by YouGov revealed:

11% of pet owners had taken on a pet during lockdown and, of those, nearly 9% said that their pet had been more expensive than they had expected.

Just over 6% were worried about being able to afford them in the future.

33% of adults who own a pet said they were worried that pets bought during lockdown will be abandoned if people returned to work.

31% said they were concerned that pets will be dumped this Christmas if people were struggling.

Since the start of lockdown in March, the RSPCA’s cruelty line has received 11,052 reports about abandoned animals.