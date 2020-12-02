Testing underway at UEA to get students home safely for Christmas

Students at the University of East Anglia in Norwich will be allowed to travel home for Christmas thanks to a new rapid testing system.

They are being tested for Covid-19 twice before the travel window opens up between the third and ninth of December.

Two weeks ago the university received a 1,500 page government document detailing how to set up lateral flow testing. They're now using 150 volunteers.

3,500 Tests have been booked so far by students

We have a good student workforce actually. We've got students who are on our student ambassador scheme and we've asked students from biomedical and medical backgrounds who are training in that to be our workforce for this process. Maresa Padmore, Site Manager UEA