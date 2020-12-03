Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

Children at a school in Northamptonshire have been writing Christmas cards to those who might be lonely over the festive period.

Pupils at Weedon Bec Primary School have been busy creating Christmas cards for in a project with the Northampton Hope Centre Charity.

The primary school has teamed up with the Hope Charity centre Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Hope Centre launched its Christmas cards campaign to spread a bit of festive cheer in what's been an extremely difficult year for the most vulnerable.

We're seeing about 200 people each week that need help that are living in poverty, and we just thought it would be something nice to get from the community, get a little card from somebody that could just give them a little bit of a boost. Louise Danielczuk, Northampton Hope Centre

The cards are designed for the lonely, homeless and those on low incomes Credit: ITV News Anglia

Oh it gets to your heart it really does, I mean I'm so proud of each and every one of our children in this school and the thought and care that's gone into the cards this morning, they've really, really astounded me in their choice of words and the thoughts that they've put in today. Jo Hatt, Head of School

The cards will all be sent out a week before Christmas.