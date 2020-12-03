Creating a Happy Christmas: the children helping those most in need
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth
Children at a school in Northamptonshire have been writing Christmas cards to those who might be lonely over the festive period.
Pupils at Weedon Bec Primary School have been busy creating Christmas cards for in a project with the Northampton Hope Centre Charity.
The Hope Centre launched its Christmas cards campaign to spread a bit of festive cheer in what's been an extremely difficult year for the most vulnerable.
We're seeing about 200 people each week that need help that are living in poverty, and we just thought it would be something nice to get from the community, get a little card from somebody that could just give them a little bit of a boost.
Oh it gets to your heart it really does, I mean I'm so proud of each and every one of our children in this school and the thought and care that's gone into the cards this morning, they've really, really astounded me in their choice of words and the thoughts that they've put in today.
The cards will all be sent out a week before Christmas.