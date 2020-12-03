Watch the dashcam footage as the motorist convicted of dangerous driving loses control of his car

A 21-year-old man has been fined and banned from the road after admitting to driving dangerously through the Norfolk village of Rollesby during the first Covid lockdown.

At one point Joshua Tedstone was found to have been travelling at an average speed of 129mph, through a 50mph zone including passing four cyclists during his journey.

Tedstone, of Peter Close, Caister-on-sea, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to driving dangerously.

The officer in charge of the case, PC Jon Turner-Evans, said: "Today’s result is another win for our county in the fight against selfish, and reckless behaviour on our roads.

His driving was the worst I have witnessed in my 10 years as a police officer. It was a miracle that nobody was killed or seriously hurt. PC Jon Turner-Evans, Norfolk Police

PC Turner-Evans added "Tedstone clearly didn’t care about the danger has was putting himself and others in with his atrocious driving, at speeds of over 130mph, through rural villages."

The court heard that a police officer was doing speed checks on the A149 on Monday 20 April 2020 and spotted a black BMW overtaking other vehicles at more than 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The officer pursued the BMW with a view to stopping it but it disappeared from view. It was found shortly after on a grass embankment on Mill Lane, with Tedstone at the wheel.

Watch the dashcam footage that was used to convict Joshua Tedstone of dangerous driving

A dashcam was seized from the BMW which later provided key evidence as Tedstone was found to have been driving at excessive speeds, carrying out dangerous manoeuvres at junctions and bends with a limited view, and finally coming to a stop after an attempt to take a junction resulted in his car crashing over a central island, and onto a grass verge.

Joshua Tedstone was given a two-year driving ban, 250 hours of community service and was ordered to pay £200 in costs and surcharges. He will also be required to take an extended driving test.