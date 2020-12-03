Family's heartache after pet dog stolen

Police are appealing for help to find a Border Terrier called Arthur who was stolen from Castle Acre in Norfolk.

Officers believe he was taken from the Stocks Green area in the High Street sometime between 9.50am and 10am on Sunday (29 November).

His owner Luke Palmer was in the driveway of his home in Castle Acre, when Arthur saw a cat and bolted out of the driveway. Mr Palmer tried to find him but he'd disappeared.

Officers now believe suspect/s stole Arthur from the Stocks Green area.

Arthur was bought as a Christmas present for my teenager daughter a few years' ago. He's a dear little dog and this has hit all of us hard. "My house is very empty now; he used to sleep in his bed next to me and I could hear him snoring. Now the house is very quiet. I really do miss him, he's like family. Luke Palmer

Arthur is 2-and-a-half-years-old and is microchipped.

Although, in law, our pets are classed as property, they are so much more than this: they're an integral part of our families. This type of theft will understandably cause concern in the local community and I want to reassure people that reported thefts of dogs in Norfolk are low. PC Jamie Willetts, Norfolk Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jamie Willetts at Norfolk Police by emailing investigate@norfolk.police.uk or telephoning 101 quoting crime reference 36/84622/20. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.