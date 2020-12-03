A "manipulative, controlling bully" from Northampton who shot his estranged wife dead after she left their abusive marriage has been found guilty of murder.

Michael Reader, 70, shot Marion Price, 63, through the window of her car in the village of Earls Barton near Wellingborough in December 2019.

Northampton Crown Court heard he'd killed her after he was told he'd have to pay her £10,000 as part of a divorce settlement.

Jurors heard Reader had "controlled and manipulated" Ms Price for years and had even installed a tracker on her car at one stage to “keep tabs on her”.

On another occasion, he left her stranded in London because she’d “embarrassed him” by getting up on stage to dance at a Jersey Boys musical.

Reader's best friend Stephen Welch was also found guilty of murder after he helped Reader both plan the shooting and escape afterwards, as well as disposing of Reader's clothes in the River Nene.

Michael Reader (left) and Stephen Welch (right). Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Michael Reader is a manipulative, controlling bully, who could not stand the fact that Marion Price had escaped his clutches. Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield

“The campaign of abuse Reader imposed on Marion throughout their marriage caused her to live in almost constant fear," Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said.

"He continuously put her down, ridiculed her, used threats of violence and made her life hell while they were together.

"Reader was a man obsessed with control. When Marion bravely walked out on him, it was too much for him to take and he began tracking her movements. Finally, after being ordered to pay Marion £10,000 as a final divorce settlement, he took the decision to murder her at close range, in cold blood.

"I am also very happy that Welch has also rightfully been found guilty. Without him, Reader would not have been able to plan Marion’s murder and he should be utterly ashamed of himself for allowing Reader to draw him into such a sickening and calculated plan."

The murder scene in Earls Barton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In a statement, Ms Price's family said: "We can all now begin the process of healing, knowing that justice has been served and the men responsible for Marion's murder are locked away."

Both Reader and Welch will be sentenced on December 21.