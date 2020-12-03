Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at house in Ely

Four people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a house in Ely.

Emergency services were called High Barns to reports of concern for the woman, who was in her 20s, on the afternoon of 1 December.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a murder investigation has been launched.

Four people - all from Littleport - have been taken into custody by Cambridgeshire Police.

A 38-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man and a 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who is investigating, said: "We will be conducting enquiries in and around High Barns area while our investigation into the death continues.

"There will be a large police presence while we carry out these enquiries and we would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident."

A post-mortem examination on the woman's body will be carried out on Friday.