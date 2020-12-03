Norwich stars shine out in Christmas video to celebrate city's key workers

Watch the Norwich Christmas celebration video in full

A host of famous faces have created a Christmas advert-style video tribute to Norwich key workers and help prove the city is open for business this festive season

The minute-long star-studded mini-film was co-ordinated by Norwich City Council and features actors Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry along with broadcasters Jake Humphey and Nina Nannar from ITV News.

Also taking part were Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan, Chris Rankin from the Harry Potter movies and Norwich City's Darren Huckerby, Alex Tettey and Xavi Quintilla.

A small boy is taken a on special tour of Norwich as the city lights up for Christmas Credit: Norwich City Council / Epic Studio

The video features a small boy, worried that Christmas has been cancelled due to the Covid pandemic and fearing the city will remain in darkness this festive season.

However, as he travels through Norwich with Father Christmas and backed by the applause of the local celebrities, the lights begin to switch on.

The film, made by Epic Studios, culminates with the main lights at Norwich’s City Hall being switched on by a selection of the key workers who have worked so tirelessly to protect Norwich this year.

ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar lives locally and features in the Norwich City Council video Credit: Norwich City Council / Epic Studios

Broadcaster Jake Humphrey said: “How can you not be on a video with Alan Partridge, Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman? I think the fact so many well-known people were so keen to be in this film, shows their true love for Norwich.

As a Norwich boy I’ve never felt such togetherness in the city I call home – despite us being apart. Jake Humphrey

The Christmas lights between switched on by key workers at Norwich City Hall Credit: Norwich City Council / Epic Studios

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of the city council, said: “Our residents have worked so hard to protect Norwich this year and this video is one way we can give something back for the sacrifices they’ve made.

This has been an exceptionally tough year, but we have got through it together, and we hope the next one is much brighter. Happy Christmas to all of you. Cllr Alan Waters, Leader, Norwich City Council

The key workers who helped light up the Christmas lights in Norwich were: