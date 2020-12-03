Struggling EFL clubs in the East have been given a financial lifeline after the Premier League and the EFL finally reached an agreement on a multi-million pound rescue package.

The money will help to ease the burden on EFL clubs who have been starved of their matchday revenue during the pandemic as a result of matches being played behind closed doors.

A £50 million grant will be made available for League One and Two clubs, while Championship clubs will benefit from a £200m loan that they will eventually be able to pay back interest free.

League One clubs like Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Northampton Town will each receive a minimum payment of £375,000, while League Two clubs such as Cambridge United, Southend United, Colchester United and Stevenage will get £250,000 each.

The EFL and Premier League had been locked in talks about a deal for months, but an agreement proved elusive.

However, a breakthrough has now been made, and the deal was ratified at a board meeting of the Premier League shareholders on Thursday.

Cambridge United fans in the stands against Mansfield Town on Wednesday night. Credit: PA

Our over-arching aim throughout this process has been to ensure that all EFL Clubs survive the financial impact of the pandemic. Rick Parry, EFL Chair

"I am pleased that we have now reached a resolution on behalf of our Clubs and as we have maintained throughout this will provide much needed support and clarity following months of uncertainty," EFL Chair, Rick Parry, said.

“I would like to thank Richard Masters and Gary Hoffman for their efforts on behalf of the Premier League, and of course their shareholders, for making this welcome, tangible commitment to the professional game at a time when it has needed it most.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters added: "The Premier League is a huge a supporter of the football pyramid and is well aware of the important role clubs play in their communities. Our commitment is that no EFL club need go out of business due to Covid-19."

The news will come as a huge relief for clubs who have struggled to get by without fans.

Both Cambridge United and Luton were able to play in front of supporters on Wednesday night, and speaking to ITV News Anglia, Cambridge Chief Executive Ian Mather said getting fans back in grounds again was a huge step forward.

"People say that football is nothing without the fans, and they're absolutely right - we're delighted to have them back," he said.

"We were starting to think it may not happen (fans returning) but we wanted to be prepared for when it does, and when we got the message that we could have fans back, we were ready to go."