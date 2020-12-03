Stansted Airport launches new Covid-19 testing programme for passengers

Stansted Airport has announced that passengers will be able to book a Covid-19 test before they set off on their holidays.

In a partnership between the Manchester Airports Group, the owners of Stansted, and travel company Collinson, a range of options will be available, including rapid testing.

It's hoped the initiative will encourage people to return to international travel.

Stansted Airport will have an on-site Covid-19 testing facility. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A number of countries require passengers to have a negative test prior to flying, so the new facility will enable passengers to either get tested at the airport before their trip, or potentially book one closer to home if that's more convenient.

The aim is to make testing available to as many passengers as possible before they depart.

Passengers will be able to get a Covid-19 test before they fly. Credit: PA

The on-site facility will also play a role in the testing of arriving passengers, designed to work with the government's new post-arrival testing regime.

Passengers will be able to re-test themselves later on in the month to release themselves from any quarantine requirements early.

