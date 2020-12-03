The areas in the Anglia region where coronavirus cases are still rising

The weekly total of new Covid cases in the Anglia region has been falling steadily for a number of days but there are nine districts where they are still increasing.

The latest published figures from Public Health England, which cover the week ending Saturday 28 November, show a 14% decrease in new cases in the Anglia region compared with the previous week.

However cases were continuing to increase in nine of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties.

Broadland - 157 cases in the week to 28 November - up 43% compared with the previous week

Harlow - 191 cases - up 14%

Colchester - 150 cases - up 14%

Southend - 252 cases - up 12%

Hertsmere - 159 cases - up 12%

Basildon - 569 cases - up 11%

East Northamptonshire - 130 cases - up 7%

Tendring - 96 cases - up 3%

Braintree - 175 cases - up 1%

There were 8,549 new cases across the Anglia region in the week ending 28 November compared to 9,912 positive tests the week before.

The number of Covid cases per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region during week ending 28 November Credit: Data from Public Health England

The overall infection rate in the Anglia region is 117.1 cases per 100,000 which is slightly lower than the rate when the second lockdown started on 5 November when it was 120.8 cases per 100,000.

The highest level of weekly cases in the region is in Basildon with 304.0 cases per 100,000 in the week to 28 November with Luton on 256.7 cases and Harlow at 219.4 cases per 100,0000.

There have been a fall in the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the past week Credit: Data from Public Health England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 28 November, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 2 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (29 November - 2 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 304.0 cases per 100,000. Mid Suffolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 32.7 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 28 November (with the previous week in brackets)

Basildon - 304.0 (273.5)

Luton - 256.7 (280.2)

Harlow - 219.4 (193.0)

Peterborough - 202.2 (211.1)

Thurrock - 192.7 (220.3)

Castle Point - 185.9 (194.7)

Epping Forest - 177.7 (218.7)

Broxbourne - 174.8 (203.5)

Brentwood - 164.9 (220.7)

Northampton - 161.6 (216.8)

Watford - 153.2 (167.7)

Hertsmere - 151.5 (135.3)

Milton Keynes - 139.2 (172.9)

Southend-on-Sea - 137.6 (122.9)

East Northamptonshire - 137.5 (129.1)

Rochford - 136.2 (137.4)

Three Rivers - 126.4 (137.2)

Ipswich - 126.4 (153.4)

East Hertfordshire - 125.5 (138.9)

Kettering - 123.8 (153.3)

Broadland - 120.0 (84.1)

South Northamptonshire - 118.5 (211.7)

Braintree - 114.7 (113.4)

Corby - 112.2 (157.9)

Norwich - 110.3 (137.3)

Daventry - 108.2 (115.2)

Wellingborough - 105.4 (154.3)

Chelmsford - 104.3 (114.4)

Bedford - 103.9 (132.7)

St Albans - 102.4 (109.8)

Fenland - 98.2 (117.8)

South Norfolk - 97.2 (142.7)

Welwyn Hatfield - 93.5 (127.6)

Dacorum - 93.0 (119.5)

Stevenage - 91.1 (118.4)

North Hertfordshire - 89.8 (97.3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 85.9 (132.1)

Babergh - 84.7 (126.0)

Uttlesford - 82.2 (103.0)

Central Bedfordshire - 81.8 (81.8)

Colchester - 77.0 (67.8)

Great Yarmouth - 75.5 (106.7)

Cambridge - 73.7 (125.0)

Tendring - 65.5 (63.5)

Huntingdonshire - 59.0 (64.6)

Breckland - 57.2 (75.7)

Maldon - 55.4 (64.7)

North Norfolk - 55.3 (90.6)

East Cambridgeshire - 53.4 (84.6)

East Suffolk - 51.3 (69.3)

Rutland - 47.6 (107.7)

South Cambridgeshire - 46.5 (66.6)

West Suffolk - 34.6 (63.1)

Mid Suffolk - 32.7 (56.8)

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes