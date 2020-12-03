More than 50 NHS England hospitals are ready to start administering the approved Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week. Ten of the hospital trusts are in the Anglia region.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospitals were one of the "three modes of delivery" for the vaccination - alongside mass vaccination centres and community rollout via GPs and pharmacists.

Elderly people in care homes and their carers are top of the list to receive the jab after the UK became the first country in the world to approve a Covid vaccine.

The UK has so far ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to immunise 20 million people.

Here is the list of the 10 NHS hospital trusts in the Anglia region ready to start Covid vaccinations next week:

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Addenbrooke's)

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust (Lister Hospital, Stevenage)

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (Colchester Hospital)

James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Gorleston, Norfolk)

Mid and South Essex Hospitals Trust

Milton Keynes University Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

North West Anglia Foundation Trust

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups.

Announcing its approval on Wednesday, the British regulator stressed the jab had been put through an "extremely thorough and scientifically rigorous review" before being given clinical approval.