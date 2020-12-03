The wide Covid divide across a river - the community split between tiers 2 and 3

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

Two close-knit communities divided by a river on the Lincolnshire-Cambridgeshire border have found themselves in different Covid tiers after lockdown.

Deeping St James is in Lincolnshire in Tier 3 whereas Deeping Gate, across a footbridge, is in the Peterborough district and is in Tier 2.

In the past the River Welland was vital trading route. Now its a border which divides this community known as The Deepings because by crossing the river you'd pass from the highest Covid tier 'very high alert' into the one below - which is 'high alert'.

The River Welland marks the border between Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire and the divide between Tier 3 and Tier 2 Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Deeping St James there are much tighter restrictions including the fact that hospitality settings can only open for deliveries and takeaways.

But across the border in Deeping Gate hospitality settings like pubs and restaurants can open as long as they are serving a 'substantial' meal.

Deeping St James is in Tier 3 Lincolnshire while neighbouring Deeping Gate in Cambridgeshire is in Tier 2

Andrew Dent lives in Tier 3 - Deeping St James so the Government guidance is that he shouldn't walk over the footbridge to avoid travelling to the lower tier.

He said: "The cases where we are in South Kesteven are lower than they are in Peterborough over the river."

We have been lumped in as part of Lincolnshire but obviously it's a huge county which goes all the way up to Grimsby. Andrew Dent

The Waterton Arms pub is on the Tier 3 side of the Covid divide Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Waterton Arms, owned by Kevin Laughton , is on the Tier 3 side of the river.

He said: "Before lockdown we were in Tier 1 so it was a great shock learning we were in Tier 3 when just 10-minutes' walk away you can be in Tier 2."

The Blue Bell pub is just a couple of miles down the road in Glinton near Peterborough so it's in Tier 2 and they can serve meals.

Kelly Frankgate of the The Blue Bell said customers were being honest with them: "If they're in Tier 3, they have rung us to cancel the bookings accordingly. At the moment we're just taking every day as we find it."

The Deepings are villages separated by a river and now also divided by the boundary between two levels of the Covid restrictions.