East of England has lowest proportion of positive Covid tests in the country

The latest survey of coronavirus levels across England has revealed the Eastern Counties have the lowest rate in the country with one in 270 testing positive.

The weekly study by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggests across the country that positivity rates have declined in all age groups although rates remain the highest among secondary school-age children.

The ONS estimated more than 520,000 people across England had coronavirus in the week ending 28 November which equates to around one in 105 people.

In the East of England, it was estimated 22,400 were positive for Covid-19 representing one in 270 people. The figure in the previous week was one in 175 people.

In the East Midlands, which includes Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire, the survey estimated 55,800 cases or one in 85 people. The previous week the estimate in the East Midlands was one in 75 people infected.

The East of England has the lowest coronavirus positivity rate in England with a rate of 0.37% on 25 November Credit: Office of National Statistics

The ONS sends testing kits to thousands of people across the country to produce its estimates of cases by modelling and projecting the sample data. It includes people with and without symptoms.

Public Health England also carries out tests on people displaying symptoms. In the Anglia region there were 8,528 positive tests for coronavirus in the week to Sunday 29 November. That was down by 1,236 cases compared with the previous week, a decline of 13%.

There were 116.8 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the population in the region in the week to 29 November.

8,528 Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in the week to 29 November

9,764 Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in the week to 22 November

However there are ten districts in the Anglia region where cases were still rising in the latest week of data.