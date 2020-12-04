Parts of region wake up to snowy scenes as weather warning issued
Snow has fallen overnight in parts of Essex and Suffolk and a Met Office warning is in force for further bad weather.
There were snowy scenes in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds on the morning of Friday, 4 December.
It is the first snow that has fallen in the Anglia region this winter.
The scene in Bury St Edmunds on Friday morning
A Met Office warning for snow and heavy rain was issued for Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk.
It runs between 5am and 10am on Friday, and said: "Heavy rain and snow leading to tricky travel due to surface water and possible slushy accumulations."
Haverhill
Great Cornard, Suffolk
Colchester
Glemsford, Suffolk
Halstead, Essex