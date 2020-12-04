Parts of region wake up to snowy scenes as weather warning issued

Snow has fallen overnight in parts of Essex and Suffolk and a Met Office warning is in force for further bad weather.

There were snowy scenes in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds on the morning of Friday, 4 December.

It is the first snow that has fallen in the Anglia region this winter.

The scene in Bury St Edmunds on Friday morning

A Met Office warning for snow and heavy rain was issued for Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk.

It runs between 5am and 10am on Friday, and said: "Heavy rain and snow leading to tricky travel due to surface water and possible slushy accumulations."

Haverhill

A snowy garden in Haverhill Credit: Angela Steel

Great Cornard, Suffolk

Snow falling as the sun rises in Great Cornard Credit: Jayne Gibson

Colchester

This garden's Christmas lights lit up the snow as it lay on the ground Credit: Rebecca Kerry

Glemsford, Suffolk

A snowy set of houses and play park in Suffolk Credit: Hayleigh Wickham

Halstead, Essex