Poultry lockdown to curb spread of bird flu

Watch an interview with Mark Gorton from Traditional Norfolk Poultry

Poultry keepers across the Anglia region are facing tough new lockdown-style restrictions on their farms to control the spread of bird flu.

It follows multiple outbreaks over the last few weeks including one in Hertfordshire with whole flocks having to be culled. From 14 December, all birds - whether you keep just a few or have thousands - must be housed indoors.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry supply hundreds of thousands of free range, organic and rare breed chickens and turkeys to all the main supermarkets with farms in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Mark Gorton from the company said he's very worried about the outbreak: "This is a situation that has been on-going for the past few week and we have been monitoring it very closely.

"The bird flu is a little bit like the human flu in that the strain changes from year to year. The industry practices very tight bio-security so our processes keep the disease out of our farms."