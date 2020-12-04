Time running out for businesses which rely on festive trade boom to survive

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

The clock is ticking for many small shops and retailers across the Anglia region who are struggling to stay afloat.

With just three weeks until Christmas, time is running out for businesses who rely on the festive trade to make ends meet. Many people are preferring to shop online and Christmas markets, which are usually a lifeline, have been cancelled.

One of the few that is going ahead this year is in Peterborough Cathedral. Although it may be smaller than usual, it's vital to those stallholders who are there. Among them local company Beautifully Crafted which specialises in goods for Christmas, Easter and other festivals. Its owner Alexa Booth is concerned businesses are having to close and people are struggling: "We've got three weeks now until Christmas, we're out of lockdown, I'd urge anybody to shop small, stay local and support us. "

The Christmas Market at Peterborough Cathedral is one of the few taking place this year Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's the first time the cathedral has needed a one way system. Shoppers also have to book a slot to browse the crafts and gifts But in a year when so many events have been cancelled those in charge are just delighted to have made it happen.

These are unique local products, they come from local traders, crafts and skills from this particular region. They're unique and you'll never find many of them online or on Amazon, dare I say it. The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral

In Ely, the Eel Catcher's Daughter shop has been selling gifts for eight years.

It increased its online presence during the two lockdowns which forced it to close. Now it needs a good December to help put right some of the economic damage they caused. Owner Helen Watkins says it's critical: " Obviously it's not in anyone's business plan to be closed in November especially when you're in giftware. It's very vital."

Businesses are urging people to shop locally this Christmas Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the Skylark Garden Centre between March and Chatteris they've had a decent retail year but lost their cafe and events. But they've saved Santa's grotto. It might mean masks and social distancing. But after the year we've had will children care? All those ITV News Anglia spoke to would like 2020 to be the year people actually shopped locally at Christmas - instead of just talking about it. Because it could help them be here next December.