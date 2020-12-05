Dangerous driving arrest after fatal crash near Saffron Walden

A woman in her 20s has died after a car overturned and crashed near Saffron Walden in Essex.

Police were called to the B184 Thaxted Road in Howlett End shortly after 9pm on Friday night.

Police say they're looking for two members of the public who helped remove people from the car, who are thought to have left the scene after emergency services arrived.

A 25-year-old man from the Dunmow area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He was taken to hospital before being taken into custody, where he remains for questioning.

Officers are keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of a blue Nissan Micra, or anyone living in the area who has CCTV.