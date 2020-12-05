Police postpone car meet in memory of Peterborough teenager killed in crash

A mass car meet, organised in memory of a young driver killed in a crash near Peterborough, has been postponed on police advice.

The event is in honour of 19-year-old Cain Martin who died on the B1167 at Thorney in November.

Cain was described by his family as "fun, loving and a free spirit with a passion for cars."

“He is loved and will be missed by all that knew him. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same again", his family said in a tribute.

The event had been organised in memory of Cain Martin who had a "passion for cars". Credit: Family photo

Police say they've explained to organisers that the event at Fair Meadow Car park on Saturday night is illegal under Covid rules.

Organisers have agreed to put it off for now due to the public health concerns.

Officers will be on patrol to disperse any one who does turn up and have issued a dispersal order as a preventative measure, which will be in place between 3pm on Saturday (5 December) until 1am on Sunday (6 December).

"We fully appreciate this event was organised with good intentions, to remember and pay tribute to a young man who tragically lost his life", Inspector Ian Lombardo said.

"However, following a review alongside the local authority, this event cannot take place in line with the current Government guidelines.

"We have engaged with the event organiser to explain the situation in full and as a result, the decision has been made to postpone."