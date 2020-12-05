Young film-maker's ambitious movie project to celebrate UK's most easterly town

Teenager Joshua Freemantle has produced a full-length documentary about Lowestoft to celebrate its past, present and future.

Joshua, who is 17, set out to produce a film to promote the UK's most easterly town and help promote its future by potentially attracting new investment in the town.

He also wanted change the stigma and perceptions that people have about Lowestoft, which he says aren't strictly true.

By getting rid of those old stigmas, and informing those that live within the community and are interested in the town about its rich heritage and most important moments in history, so they could be more informed about where they lived, visually to make them proud of how lucky they actually are to live in Lowestoft. Joshua Freemantle, film-maker

Director Joshua Freemantle said his film took much longer to edit than he expected Credit: Life of Lowestoft / Joshua Freemantle

Joshua finished making 'Life of Lowestoft' in March but the pandemic delayed its launch and new elements were added to the documentary about how the community coped with coronavirus

The premiere of the film was delayed until September but eventually had three sell-out screenings in a local cinema. The documentary is now available to watch on YouTube.

Joshua told ITV News Anglia about his ambitious project

Young film-maker Joshua Freemantle (17) spent more than a year working on his 'Life of Lowestoft' documentary

What were the aims of the project?

"I really do hope that this can act as a big promotional video to help boost the town’s profile and encourage not only one more investment into the seaside town but also open it up to new investors that will truly create a bright future for Lowestoft and truly embrace what we have across the horizon on the sunrise coast.

"Most recently Lowestoft has seen lots of positive change, inward investment coming in from the government and exciting new regeneration plans for a prosperous Lowestoft, that isn't creating some new town but just reinvigorating what is actually great about Lowestoft already and what it's fundamental story is - which is a town that proudly stands at the most easterly point in Britain and has such beautiful surroundings with lots of heritage to be proud of.

"And a town that is playing an important part in the offshore sector most recently coming alive within the culture sector with the brand new First Light Festival."

How much of a challenge was it to make the film and now trying to promote it during a pandemic?

"Since setting out on creating the film, I started it before anyone expected a pandemic to come along and was pursuing to get the project finished during 2019 with an original premiere date of the 15 June 2020 at the Marina Theatre in the Town.

"Like most things we had to cancel that in March 2020, which as devastating as the news was to have to cancel it, it was also a bit of a relief for me as there was just so much content to edit and try and get all of into this one film, because of that it was a taking a bit longer than I ever anticipated to edit.

"On the 15 September 2020, we managed to hold a premiere of the film at a local cinema with the Covid restrictions but it certainly has made it harder to reach everyone we originally planned too in a normal world.

"With releasing it online the hope is that now it will help to get it seen and get people talking about 'Life of Lowestoft' again not only locally but across the world when it was released online we had someone from Canada watching.

The coastal area to the south of Lowestoft looking towards Pakefield and Kessingland Credit: Life of Lowestoft / Joshua Freemantle

How do you think the film turned out and what do you hope it will do for Lowestoft?

"I'm proud of the finished piece of work, it's come a long way since I first started it and it's received such a positive response from local people already.

"They are embracing the message from it I hoped for, which is that they are proud of where they live and they love the place.

"So it's nice that it's working but I also hope this will show people just how special Lowestoft really is and there's nothing more you could ask for because we already have it all.

"I hope that this can shine a brand new light on the Town, to change people's old perceptions they may have had about Lowestoft and encourage new people to come in and visit our town.

You can watch Joshua's documentary on YouTube