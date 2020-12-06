More turkeys to be culled after second case of bird flu in Norfolk

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Norfolk at a farm near King's Lynn.

Defra says the H5N8 strain has been confirmed in rearing turkeys in the unnamed west Norfolk farm near the village of East Winch.

All birds on the premises are being humanely culled and a 1.9 mile protection zone has been put up around the farm to stop the spread of the disease.

Thirty thousand Christmas turkeys are having to be slaughtered after an outbreak near Attleborough in Norfolk.

The farm near King's Lynn is surrounded by an exclusion zone Credit: Defra

Meanwhile Defra is warning that bird flu has been found in the wild bird population too and says anyone finding any dead or dying birds should avoid touching them.

Fenland water baliff Roy Bridson issued a warning on social media that swans in the Fens had been struck down by the disease.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77).

Defra can then carry out testing to help them understand how the disease is being spread.