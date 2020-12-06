Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

TV broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan will appear on the Christmas special of ITV's 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' to raise money for the King's Lynn charity Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The charity was founded by Nikki Scott in 2010 and supports children who have lost a parent in the Armed Forces.

Since then her charity has helped hundreds of families in similar circumstances.

It was set up by Nikki after her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Nikki Scott set up the charity after her husband and father to her two children Corporal Lee Scott was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Credit: ITV Anglia

Piers’ brother, Jeremy, is a serving Army Colonel with four children, and says Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charity "close to his heart."

“I can’t think of a more deserving charity than Scotty’s", he said.

"One of my brothers is a serving army colonel with four daughters, so I know only too well the enormous stresses and strains put on military families when their loved ones are serving their country in combat, and the huge relief when they return safe and well.

"But sadly, some heroes do not come home and Scotty’s does wonderful work in helping families left bereaved. I just hope I don’t let them down, and raise as much money as possible!”

Nikki says she is "honoured" Piers chose to support her charity.

"It means so much to have his backing and is a real boost to us as a charity after a particularly tough year for the bereaved Forces children we support", she said.

We’ll be glued to our TV screens and watching with bated breath.”