A further 26 coronavirus patients die in hospitals in the Anglia region

The NHS reported on Monday that 26 more hospital patients have died with Covid-19 in the Anglia region.

So far in December, 104 patients have lost their lives with coronavirus in the region. There were 612 deaths in hospitals in the area during November and 195 in October.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,190 people have died in the Anglia region in hospitals, care homes, in the community and in their own homes. The figure includes those who had a positive test for coronavirus as well as people who had the disease included on their death certificate.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Care Quality Commission and the Office of National Statistics

The 26 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday were at the following hospital trusts:

7 at Kettering General

6 at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust (Colchester & Ipswich hospitals)

3 at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital

2 at Basildon Hospital

2 at Bedford Hospital

2 at the NW Anglia NHS Trust (Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals)

2 at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

1 at the Essex Partnership NHS Trust

1 at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow

Hospital admissions are increasing in the region and the number of patients in hospital with coronavirus is the highest since early May.

There were 991 people in hospital in the NHS East of England region on Sunday 6 December, 131 more than the previous week.