Colchester United chairman speaks with ITV News Anglia Sports Correspondent Donovan Blake

Colchester United chairman Robbie Cowling said he was shocked when he heard that some supporters had decided to boo players when 'taking the knee' ahead of their recent League Two game with Grimsby.

Those actions, said Cowling, has meant less attention being placed on the successful return of supporters to the Jobserve Community Stadium for the first time since February.

In a statement on Colchester's official website, Cowling highlighted the club supports the players and their choice to take the knee for a few seconds before every game, and has warned it would be very disappointing if anyone does decide to boo again.

U's winger Callum Harriott also described the behaviour as 'ridiculous'.

I wasn't actually outside the pitch when the players were taking the knee. A few fans, and it was just a few fans, started to boo. I heard about it later and it was upsetting for a number of our players and for obvious reasons.

I spoke about it at length with Callum Harriott who was particularly upset by it, and with one of our directors, John de Souza. The boos might have been because they felt the gesture was linked to some political statement which is not the case.

Our approach has been to get people to understand exactly why the players take the knee, what they're doing it for at Colchester United, and it's our hopes that now everyone understands why they're doing it that they fully get behind us and support it. Robbie Cowling, Colchester United chairman

Mr Cowling has also warned those who won't respect the players by booing are better off staying away from the club.

If they still can't understand why we're doing it or they still feel that they object to the statement and they can't even just keep quiet during it y'know.... disagree but they don't have to boo it. If they really can't feel that and they feel they don'\t want to come to the games anymore I would refund them for the rest of the games on their season tickets so absolutely." Robbie Cowling, Colchester United chairman

The FA says that investigations into the incident at Colchester and similar events at Millwall's SkyBet EFL Championship game with Derby County are underway.

Meanwhile the Football Supporters Association (FSA) say they reaffirm their 'clear and unequivocal opposition to racism and all forms of discrimination' in a statement on their website.