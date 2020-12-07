Suffolk comedian Griff Rhys Jones has raised almost £146,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

His auction, called Celebrity Bottom Drawer, featured over 160 items from his celebrity friends.

It began on November 27 and ran until December 6.

The funnyman raised £145,800 by selling rare and exclusive items from over 70 celebrities, including:

Ed Sheeran - shoes and jeans

David Walliams - one of three copies of his 'Baby Eric' book

Simon Cowell - a story written for when his son was born and other exclusive books

Tom Hollander - red jockey shorts from one of his films

Tom Cruise - tiffany travel clock and other goods

Delia Smith - pink Armani coat worn when receiving her CBE at Buckingham Palace

Cate Blanchett - items from her film Carol and a handwritten 'thank you' note

Davina McCall -‘canary’ coloured dress she wore when hosting TV show ‘The Big Night In’

David Tennant - Fake £10 notes from TV show Dr Who, signed by Tennant himself

Enable - headcollar worn by celebrated racehorse

Rhys Jones also put several of his own items up for auction.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The charity said it "has never been more in need of fundraising support". The charity has experienced a hugely significant drop in income as a result of shops being closed and fundraising events being cancelled this year. Just before the second national lockdown, EACH forecasted a loss of £1.7 million in funding over the next 12 months.This is the fourth Christmas running that Rhys Jones has raised money for EACH, with a star-studded show at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre last year.

Along with Rhys Jones, other regional celebrities have also been helping local charities.

Ed Sheehan auctioned off personal items to help Suffolk's Geewhizz and Zest while Stephen Fry is backing plans for a new Priscilla Bacon hospice in Norfolk.