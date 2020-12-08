Video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A blue plaque has been unveiled at the former home of the creator of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Thomas and his fellow engines were created by the Reverend Wilbert Awdry for his 'Railway Series' books - with the first one published in 1945.

On Tuesday, a plague was installed at the old rectory of The Holy Trinity Church in the village of Elsworth in South Cambridgeshire to celebrate 75 years since the world was first introduced to Thomas and friends.

Rev Awdry was rector at the church from 1946-1952, and many of his books were written while he was living there.

The Rev W Awdry (right) wrote the stories for his son Christoper (left). Credit: Cambridge Past, Present & Future

The tribute was unveiled by the Cambridge & District Blue Plaque Scheme, and Rev Awdry's daughter Veronica Chambers said she was "delighted and moved" by the gesture.

"I am delighted and moved at the news that in this 75th Anniversary year, a blue plaque has been put up at the Old Rectory in Elsworth, in tribute to my father, the man who wrote the stories about Thomas and engines with personalities... but who was also, most importantly, a very dedicated and hardworking rector," she said.

Rev Awdry originally wrote the stories to amuse his son Christopher when he had measles as a child.

By the time he stopped writing in 1972, 26 books has been published and they were first adapted for television in the 1980s.

Local schoolchildren were invited to the ceremony. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Local schoolchildren were invited to Tuesday's ceremony, and Veronica is proud that the stories remain as popular now as they ever have done.

"We were aware that he was writing, tucked away in his study a certain day of the week," said Veronica.

"But, I don't think any of us thought that it would get so big and popular with so many children, and adults."