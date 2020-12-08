Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region rise by more than 1,000 in a week

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is continuing to increase in the Eastern Counties going against the national downward trend for England.

There were 9,654 new cases in the Anglia region in the latest weekly figures which cover the seven days to 3 December. That was 1,112 more than the previous week - an increase of 13%.

In the same period the number of new coronavirus cases across England as a whole went down by 7,725 or 8%.

9,654 Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week ending 3 December

8,542 Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week ending 26 November

The largest percentage increase in the Anglia region was in Maldon in Essex where cases went up from 38 to 75 which was a rise of 97% in a week.

Cases also rose by 80% in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, by 59% in Brentwood in Essex and by 57% in Rutland.

The highest infection rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 390 cases per 100,000 people. That is the sixth highest rate in England. There were 731 new cases of coronavirus in the Essex town in the week to 3 December - an increase of 187 compared with the previous week.

The regional infection rate in the week to 3 December was 132.4 cases per 100,000 compared to 117.0 per 100,000 in the previous week.

The latest case rates for all local council areas in the Anglia region are listed below

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 3 December Credit: Data from Public Health England

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 3 December

Bedfordshire - 1,053 cases - up 8% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 830 cases - up 3%

Essex - 3,229 cases - up 23%

Hertfordshire - 1,625 cases - up 20%

Milton Keynes - 466 cases - up 28%

Norfolk - 899 cases - up 9%

Northamptonshire - 981 cases - down 4%

Rutland - 36 cases - up 57%

Suffolk - 535 cases - the same as the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

After peaking in mid-November coronavirus cases started to decline in the Anglia region before starting to rise again Credit: Data from Public Health England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Thursday 3 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Monday 7 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (4-7 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 390.5 cases per 100,000. Mid Suffolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 46.2 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Thursday 3 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Basildon, 390.5, (290.6)Luton, 278.3, (257.7)Brentwood, 249.3, (157.1)Broxbourne, 231.3, (180.9)Epping Forest, 227.8, (177.7)Harlow, 225.1, (222.8)Thurrock, 224.3, (207.6)Peterborough, 192.8, (202.7)Northampton, 183.0, (175.0)Watford, 178.1, (134.6)Southend-on-Sea, 176.4, (115.8)Castle Point, 175.9, (178.1)Milton Keynes, 172.9, (135.1)Rochford, 160.2, (132.8)Hertsmere, 151.5, (135.3)East Hertfordshire, 148.9, (114.9)Ipswich, 137.3, (142.4)Three Rivers, 137.2, (130.7)Norwich, 128.0, (111.7)Stevenage, 127.5, (99.0)Wellingborough, 124.2, (109.1)Great Yarmouth, 119.8, (66.4)Fenland, 118.8, (90.3)Kettering, 115.9, (119.9)Maldon, 115.5, (58.5)Bedford, 115.4, (109.1)St Albans, 115.2, (104.4)Broadland, 112.4, (117.8)South Northamptonshire, 112.2, (133.3)Welwyn Hatfield, 112.2, (87.8)Chelmsford, 111.0, (102.0)Dacorum, 108.6, (90.5)Braintree, 107.5, (120.6)South Norfolk, 106.5, (105.8)East Northamptonshire, 103.7, (122.7)North Hertfordshire, 96.6, (93.6)Daventry, 96.6, (107.0)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 96.4, (82.6)Uttlesford, 92.0, (80.0)Corby, 91.4, (114.9)Rutland, 90.2, (57.6)Central Bedfordshire, 90.1, (82.5)Colchester, 89.4, (67.3)Babergh, 83.7, (92.4)East Cambridgeshire, 73.5, (52.3)Tendring, 69.6, (55.3)Cambridge, 66.5, (72.1)North Norfolk, 65.8, (90.6)Breckland, 62.9, (58.6)South Cambridgeshire, 54.1, (44.0)East Suffolk, 52.1, (61.7)West Suffolk, 51.4, (34.6)Huntingdonshire, 47.2, (55.1)Mid Suffolk, 46.2, (37.5)The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes