The number of people dying with Covid-19 during the second wave is still increasing in the Anglia region but the death toll is far lower than during the first peak of the pandemic in the spring.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics, released on Tuesday but covering the last week of November, revealed that 188 people died in the Anglia region with coronavirus or with the disease mentioned on their death certificate.

That was an increase of 11% compared with the previous week's total of 169. At the height of the first wave of the pandemic in the spring there were 973 deaths in the week ending 17 April.

Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, 7,282 people have lost their lives in the Anglia region. About a fifth of them - 1,591 - died in care homes.

The rise in coronavirus deaths comes as the first vaccine was given to a 90-year-old woman in Coventry on Tuesday.

At 6.31am on what has been dubbed 'V Day' by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, early riser Maggie Keenan, was given the life-saving jab without "feeling a thing" by nurse May Parsons. A couple in their 80s were the first patients in the East of England to be given a Covid jab. Arthur Simper, 86, and his wife Barbara, 82, were each given a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The graph show the increasing number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock warned people to “not blow it” and urged them to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout.

In the Commons, the Health Secretary also told MPs: "Help is on its way and the end is in sight—not just of this terrible pandemic but of the onerous restrictions that have made this year so hard for so many—but even while we can now see the route out, there is still a long march ahead."

There are worrying signs of the virus growing in some parts of the country, including parts of Essex, London and Kent. Over the coming weeks and months, we must all keep following the rules to keep people safe and make sure we can get through this safely together. Matt Hancock MP, Health Secretary

The NHS reported on Tuesday that a further 22 patients had died in hospitals in the Anglia region in the latest 24-hour period.

The patients died at the following hospitals and hospital trusts:

6 at Northampton General

4 at Milton Keynes Hospital

3 at Basildon Hospital

2 at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow

1 at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

1 at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk

1 at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital

1 at the Norfolk Community Health & Care Trust

1 at NW Anglia NHS Trust

1 at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge

1 at the West Suffolk Hospitals in Bury St Edmunds

According to the latest figures from the NHS, there were 991 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospitals in the East of England on Sunday - the highest number since early May.

That compares to 860 patients in hospital during the previous week - an increase of 131 or 15% week-on-week.