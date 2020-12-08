Police investigating the death of a woman in Ely last week are no longer treating it as murder.

Morgan Green, 29, was found dead at her home in High Barns in the city on December 1.

Police initially opened a murder investigation, and five people were arrested in connection with her death.

However, a 38-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, all from Littleport, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have all been released under investigation, as has a 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 29-year-old man who appeared in court last week for possession with intent to supply class A drugs was remanded.

Officers have confirmed the death is no longer being treated as suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing to try to establish exactly what happened.

"After a thorough investigation and post mortem results, we are no longer treating this as a murder investigation," Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said.

"However, the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still being investigated.”