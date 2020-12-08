Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

Chantelle Cameron had always dreamt of being a world champion.

From the moment she first put on a pair of boxing gloves as a teenager, the ambition was to one day rule the world, and finally, at a deserted Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, she achieved it.

Her win over Brazil's Adriana Araújo in October not only earned her the WBC super-lightweight belt, but also secured her a place in Northampton sporting folklore as the first person from the town to ever win a world title.

"It's something that you dream of, because when you do a sport, you always want to be the top of the game," she told ITV News Anglia.

"For me, it was always wanting to be a world champion. Hearing those words is what I've memorised for years and years."

Chantelle found her fighting spirit as a child growing up in Northampton. Credit: Chantelle Cameron

Getting to such a point seemed like a long way off growing up in Northampton's tough Eastern District, but Chantelle's fighting spirit was always obvious.

She spent much of her childhood traveling to Birmingham for kickboxing, before turning her hand to boxing in her later teenage years.

Chantelle admits it took a lot if courage to walk into a boxing gym for the first time, but she's believes that attitudes towards women in the sport are now changing.

"I can remember when I first went into a boxing gym, I was the only girl and I hated it because all eyes were on me," she said.

"When I used to box, it would be like: 'That woman boxer' and now it's just: 'The boxer'. And, I think that's a massive credit to the sport because we're not just a woman boxer anymore - we're the same as the men. We're a boxer."

Chantelle Cameron chats to ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward at her gym in Northampton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Having won the WBC belt, the goal for Chantelle now will be to unify the super-lightweight division by winning the other three.

That level of success would elevate her role model status even further, and she says she's proud to be an inspiration for other young girls trying to make their way in the sport."I'm a mentor for a 10-year-old girl and I think them sort of opportunities are there now for the younger generation - whereas I didn't have that," said Chantelle.

"I think it's amazing, because she has loads of girls in her gym, and it just shows how the sport is moving. It's going to be exciting. The next few years, the younger generation coming through, I think they're going to be even better than us. They're going to be a level above."