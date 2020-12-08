Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's youngest ever surviving premature baby turns one

A baby girl who was born more than four months early at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital turns one on Wednesday.

Lilly Rae was born at 22 weeks and two days gestation and is the hospital's youngest ever surviving premature baby, weighing just over a pound (511g).

Lilly, who was described as a "little 22-week miracle", spent five months on the neonatal intensive care unit.

In May, her parents Shane and Tayla were finally able to take her home.

She is just such a happy little girl she gurgles all the time. She is really amazing. We are so lucky. We have had so many of the doctors telling us how remarkable she is. Tayla, Lilly Rae's mum

Baby Lilly Rae and her parents Tayla and Shane Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Doctors say Lilly's progress is on track for a baby of her corrected age, - which would be seven and a half months, if she was born on her due date of 11 April.

In October, she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a condition which means her lungs are struggling to operate at full capacity.

Lilly's doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital say they are "cautiously optimistic" her condition will improve as she develops.

"Lilly in herself is developing to be a delightful little girl", Dr Priya Muthukumar said.

"Her smiles and interactions during every visit makes all the effort very much worth it.

"Remaining well and at home during this winter is crucial for Lilly as her lungs are extremely fragile. I wish Lilly a very happy birthday and many more to come.”

Lilly was born with a beating heart, but struggled to breathe and move. Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Tayla and Shane, from Fakenham, are planning to mark Lilly’s big day quietly, partly because of the Covid-19 restrictions, but also because the day holds some bittersweet memories.

“We are going to celebrate the fact that she is one and I am so excited to tell her that she is a year old, and what a remarkable little girl she is, but we also have to rewrite that history because that day a year ago was one of the worst days of our lives", Tayla said.

“We remember all the time just how lucky we are. We have great doctors looking after her; Priya has been amazing.

"Whenever we get upset about the setback with her lungs Priya tells us this is something Lilly is going to have to overcome and then reminds us that she is a 22-weeker – and just how remarkable she is. We really are blessed.”