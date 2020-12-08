Video report by ITV News Anglia's Kate Prout

The manager of a restaurant in North Norfolk that has just re-opened after lockdown has claimed her guests have been "intimidated" by Covid marshals.

Number 29 in Burnham Market was visited twice on the same day by two young men last week.

According to the North Norfolk Council, the men were sent following a complaint that the restaurant were offering free scotch eggs with an alcoholic drink in an attempt to get around Covid rules.

"A complaint was received that No. 29 was advertising on social media that every customer would receive a free scotch egg with an alcoholic drink. On Thursday 3 December the owner was telephoned, and it was explained that giving out free scotch eggs with an alcoholic drink did not constitute a substantial meal," a council spokesperson told ITV News Anglia.

"Our Environmental Health team are continuing to work with No. 29 to ensure that the business keeps staff and customers safe and works within the regulations and guidance."

The Number 29 restaurant recently reopened after lockdown. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, manager Rachael Parke is adamant the restaurant haven't done anything wrong, and says the whole experience was "intimidating".

"They have an intimidating presence about them," she said.

"They didn't ask how you how you are or give advice, they just came in and were bolshy, wearing high vis jackets and looking more like security than giving advice."

Covid marshals were created to advise and support members of the public and businesses on following social distancing rules.

They cannot enforce the rules, but it is hoped they will take some pressure off police and council officers, who do have powers.

"I think the council need to think about the training," said Rachael.

"I think they need to be open and approachable and give us advice rather than this stern approach which makes you think they want to take over the premises in a really aggressive manner."