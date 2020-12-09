Check out Liz Summers' full video report

A set of nine-year-old triplets from Hertfordshire are proving that you are never too young to make a difference.

Harry, Indigo and Lottie Van Beers, from Ashwell near Baldock, have set up a YouTube channel called 'The Eco Triplets' to show people how to protect the environment.Their latest video highlights the launch of their new project - The Great Big Crisp Packet Campaign.

The triplets have set up 'The Great Big Crisp Packet Campaign'. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

The youngsters are setting up crisp packet collection points at schools and community groups so the wrappers can be taken to TerraCycle to be recycled or made into blankets for homeless people.

We started when we found out that crisp packets are so bad for the environment and we had to do something about it...You can start a collection box at your school... It helps to save our environment and the world is the kid's future and if we grow up to have a really rubbish place our kids aren't going to enjoy it. Harry, Indigo and Lottie Van Beers, The Eco Triplets

Walkers is aiming to make its packaging 100 percent recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Walkers, alone, produces 11 million crisp packets a day. Two years ago, the company unveiled the UK’s first crisp packet recycling scheme following a high-profile campaign calling for environmentally friendly packaging.

Walkers says it aims to make all its packaging 100 percent recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025.

Harry, Indigo and Lottie. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The triplets have already got schools, scout groups and a football academy on board with their campaign and so far the community has come together to collect thousands of crisp packets for recycling.

We were looking at ways that we could teach the kids how to shop differently and not consume as much and how we could take care of our planet... they kept saying 'we want our own YouTube channel' so we said why don't we combine the two... we started to look at how many crisp packets are made a day and the fact that they can't be recycled at home and that's when they really wanted to do something. Carolyn Van Beers, The Eco Triplets' mother

Carolyn Van Beers, The Eco Triplets' mother. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Eco Triplets make it clear that it is crunch time for non-recyclable crisp packets.

They have started a petition, calling on North East Hertfordshire MP, Sir Oliver Heald, to:

'Raise a question at Prime Minister's Questions about the urgent situation facing plastic pollution and the use of single use plastic particularly in the manufacture of crisps packets, which in the UK is around 20 MILLION a DAY!'

The triplets' community has already collected thousands of crisp packets for recycling. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Find out more about The Eco Triplets' campaign here.

