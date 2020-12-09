Brexit: How ready are businesses in the East?

While many businesses across the East are making the most of Christmas trading after lockdown, for others another date looming in the calendar is a cause for concern.

In a matter of weeks the transition period for Britain leaving the European union will come to a close with a raft of changes taking place for business who trade internationally.

Boris Johnson has insisted a "good" post-Brexit trade deal is "there to be done" ahead of his Brussels trip.

At PMQs, the prime minister provided a glimmer of hope that he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could find some consensus when they meet on the evening of Wednesday 9th December for a dinner aimed at breaking the deadlock.

However, businesses across the Anglia region are still worried that a trade deal isn't in sight.

Northampton haulage firm EM Rogers Transport has been running for 75 years and ships around 90% of its goods to Europe.

The company moves cars across the region. They export from Harwich to destinations all round the world.

It's a family run business and the Managing Director had just started his career when the UK joined the EU.

Funnily enough I went on the very first trip we did to Italy and I must admit in those days I thought we're never going to get there. You get to Paris and you really sort of feel you've done a great days work already and then you see lyon another 600 km, and that sort of thing, going to Italy seemed like the end of the world you know. David Rogers

A lot has changed since then - we're now coming out of Europe and there doesn't seem to be a clear trade deal in sight.

The father and son team are now trying to obtain permits to allow them to send trucks into Europe from January 1st.

They say planning for the unknown hasn't been easy. The worry has even caused them sleepless nights.

It's certainly caused us as family members sleepless nights and worry and concern. Is our whole business model going to become obsolete from January 1st? We just don't know that. We're quoting on work for January in the hope that everything will be in place but we still don't know now you know here we are three weeks before the change whether we can trade in Europe. Edward Rogers, EM Rogers Transport

The Road Hauliers Association says the current level of uncertainty is very frightening for traders.

It's hard to think of any other point in history where we have been so ill prepared and ill briefed on such a major change in what is happening in this country. Fact is we still don't have clear end to end processes of how we will trade internationally. Our borders will operate with the EU in January and there only, you know, a couple of weeks to go, it's extraordinary and very frightening. Rod McKenzie, Road Hauliers Association

What changes can we expect from January 1st- regardless of whether we get a deal or not?

Business is back blooming at the Triangle Nursery in Suffolk. In its 80 year history, Covid-19 is the only thing that's closed it.

However, the prospect of Brexit is worrying co-owners Mary Wilson.

Because we're a perishable product then that really does worry me that there are going to be delays on the borders when the products come through. We really haven't had any clear direction as to exactly what we have to be doing because obviously there's no definite deal or no deal. Mary Willson, Co-owner, Triangle Nursery Ltd

Mary's business mainly buys its products from the Netherlands. It relies on lorry logistics to get flowers across the Channel.

Deal or no deal there'll be an increase in paperwork at borders, but a deal could streamline it.

Businesses are preparing as best they can for a future outside of Europe - but many are struggling after what's been a difficult year- and are now searching for some certainty.

