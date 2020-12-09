Captain Sir Tom Moore duets with Michael Ball at Royal Variety Performance

Watch the full video of Captain Sir Tom Moore's performance

Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore has already raised more than 30 million pounds for NHS charities, and now he can add performing for royalty to his list of achievements.

From his home, the 100-year-old sang alongside Michael Ball at this years Royal Variety Performance.

The NHS Voices choir also joined on-stage to sing Captain's Tom's version of the popular anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone', which went to number one in the UK charts earlier in the year.

The NHS Voices choir joined Michael Ball on stage. Credit: ITV

After the performance, Captain Sir Tom was asked to reflect on his fundraising campaign:

At the time we really wanted to raise a small amount for the NHS. But, as you know, this grew and grew and grew. And with the assistance of people throughout the world we managed to raise this vast sum of money which went to the NHS and which I'm sure did quite a lot of good to all the members of staff who were putting themselves in danger at such an important time. Captain Sir Tom Moore

Michael Ball performing at the Royal variety show. Credit: ITV

Michael Ball also had a special message for Captain Tom. He said:

I came across Captain Tom at a time when I needed him, I needed an inspiration, I needed a light at the end of the tunnel, and I saw Tom and i've been privileged to get to know him, as we all have, and he's provided that. He has shown us the strength, the dignity, the determination, and spirit that makes this country so special. Sir Tom, I salute you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Michael Ball, Singer, Actor and Broadcaster

Screens were fitted in Blackpool Opera House, where the event was hosted, to allow a virtual audience to experience the show.

The Prince of Wales also delivered a recorded message of thanks instead of attending.

There was a virtual audience. Credit: ITV

The show was hosted by Jason Manford and featured performances by Sheridan Smith and Samantha Barks from the musicals Cilla and Frozen and a set from Britain's Got Talent 2020 winner Jon Courtenay.

You can watch the full Royal Variety Performance on the ITV Hub here.