Coronavirus vaccinations to begin at two Norfolk hospitals

Coronavirus vaccinations will begin on Wednesday at the Norfolk and Norwich and the James Paget hospital in Gorleston.

The two hospitals are the first in Norfolk to receive the jab, made by US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and German manufacturers BioNTech.

Hospitals across the East will start administering injections this week as part of the "biggest mass vaccination programme in the UK's history."

The initial doses will be given to the elderly, health workers and carers.

The hospital is among 50 across the country beginning vaccinations this week.

The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group says those over 80 will be contacted by their doctors surgery when they can have the vaccine.

"Vaccinating all adults will be a marathon not a sprint. The first community vaccination sites will begin operating later in the month", Dr Anoop Dhesi, Chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said.

"The Covid-19 vaccination programme has been planned extensively by the NHS so it can be rolled out as quickly and safely as possible.

"Over the coming months people will be invited when it's their turn to be vaccinated. Do not ask your GP or hospital, please wait for your invite.

"In the meantime, the best thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities is to wash hands, cover face, and make space."

The James Paget Hospital at Gorleston

A nationwide rollout started on Tuesday, with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan the first to be given the injection at 6.31am at University Hospital in Coventry.

A couple who have been married for 64 years have become the first patients in the East of England to be given a Covid jab.

Arthur Simper, 86, and his wife Barbara, 82, were each given a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Milton Keynes Hospital on Tuesday morning.