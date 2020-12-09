Man from Ipswich jailed for over five years after a stabbing earlier in the year

A man from Ipswich has been jailed for more than five years after a stabbing in the town earlier this year.

Luke Mason, from Old Norwich Road, was arrested on Friday 18th of July after Police were called to reports of a man holding a knife, chasing another man in Dickens Road.

The 29-year-old victim didn't sustain any injuries in the incident.

The victim was incredibly fortunate not to have sustained any injuries in this incident and must have been truly horrifying for him to experience. We carry out regular proactive operations across Suffolk as part of our ongoing commitment to take as many knives and weapons off our streets as possible. Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Craig Powell of Ipswich CID

Mason was sentenced to 66 months in prison for attempted grievous bodily harm, intentionally threatening a person whilst in possession of a knife in a public place, and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 26-year-old was charged and sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 3rd December after pleading guilty to all three offences.