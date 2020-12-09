A new community testing programme for coronavirus starts in Luton on Thursday.

The council is encouraging residents who don't have Covid-19 symptoms to take a new rapid "lateral flow" test which can provide a result within 45 minutes.

It's part of a pilot scheme with NHS Test and Trace and the government’s plans to increase the availability of testing in "high prevalence areas".

It follows the launch of a mass testing programme of people in Liverpool.

Luton Council is encouraging residents and people who work in the town to take a test Credit: ITV Anglia

Two ‘walk-in’ rapid test centres have been set up at Lewsey Community Centre and Farley Community Centre.

The public can access them between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week, and don't need to book an appointment.

"For the past few days, the rapid test centre has been operating on a trial basis with selected individuals and their family members who are showing no symptoms being given the opportunity to be tested", Lucy Hubber, Luton's Director of Public Health said.

“As many as one in three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms, so testing in this manner presents an opportunity to identify cases of coronavirus that would otherwise be missed.

"Our trial has already revealed some positive cases, so we are confident that rapid testing will be an essential tool in terms of better understanding the transmission of cases in our community.”

The town is currently in Tier two, but cases in the town are among the highest across the East of England.

There were 278 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the week to 3 December - that's up from 257 the week before.

The more people we test, the more likely we are to slow the spread of coronavirus and the sooner life in Luton can return to normal. So please don’t hesitate to come and get tested, you could save a life. Cllr Khtija Malik, Luton Council

"If we all continue to work together we can keep our loved ones and community safe", Cllr Khtija Malik, added.

The rapid tests can give results quickly and should help areas with high rates of Covid-19 get on top of the outbreaks. Credit: ITV Anglia

The council has received 10,000 tests so far and will be able to reorder up to a maximum of ten per cent of the town’s population, each week.

A third test centre will open to the public in Luton Central Library from 21 December.

The rapid tests have been rolled out to 67 authorities across England, including Essex and and Hertfordshire.