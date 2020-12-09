Pilot scheme: easyJet launches at home trolley service

EasyJet is trialling an at-home trolley service amid the collapse in demand for air travel.

The airline will serve complimentary drinks and snacks to London residents, with recipients asked to make a donation to the charity Age UK.

easyJet trial at home delivery service

The Luton-based carrier said the scheme is the first of its kind in the world and will help "keep the cabin crew match fit" until flight numbers recover.

Gin and tonic, Prosecco, nuts and olives are among the refreshments available. The trial takes place on December 17 and 18 in partnership with delivery firm Deliveroo.

EasyJet director of cabin services Tina Milton said: "Our cabin crew have really missed doing what they love to do best, serving our customers. This trial gives us a great opportunity to bring easyJet to customers' doors with our trolley delivery service.

"For now we will focus on ensuring our service remains as good on the ground as it does in the air and we look forward to welcoming everyone back on board in 2021."

EasyJet is operating around a fifth of planned flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "Our cabin crew provide a fantastic service for our customers in the air but while they are not flying as much we have the ideal opportunity to provide our famous inflight service on the ground.

"Through this trial I'm pleased to see that our crew are able to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to homes this Christmas."

Natasha Graydon of Deliveroo said the firm is "delighted to be working with easyJet to recreate some of that holiday magic at home".