The latest weekly figures from Public Health England show that the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is still increasing in the Anglia region.

There were 10,297 cases in the area in the week to Saturday 5 December which is 1,693 more than the week before, a rise of 20%.

Positive tests are increasing in all counties in the region except Northamptonshire. Across England as a whole, cases were in decline. They fell by more than 2,000 in the seven days to 5 December to 85,612. That was a decrease of 2%.

The highest infection rate in the region is in Basildon in Essex where there were 812 new cases last week, an increase of 43% on the previous week. That was more cases than in the whole of Suffolk.

There were 433.8 cases per 100,000 people in Basildon - one of the highest infection rates in the country. The regional infection rate across the Anglia region was 141.1 cases per 100,000.

The NHS reported on Wednesday that a further 39 patients had died with coronavirus in the Anglia region in the latest 24-hour period. In all settings across the region there have now 7,320 deaths linked to Covid-19.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 5 December, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 9 December on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (6-9 December) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Basildon with 433.8 cases per 100,000. Huntingdonshire is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 45.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 5 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Basildon, 433.8, (302.9)Luton, 290.1, (261.0)Brentwood, 281.7, (166.2)Broxbourne, 264.2, (175.8)Thurrock, 252.4, (194.4)Epping Forest, 249.1, (179.2)Harlow, 207.9, (219.4)Peterborough, 206.2, (202.7)Watford, 199.8, (156.4)Northampton, 197.2, (163.8)Southend-on-Sea, 190.0, (138.2)Milton Keynes, 182.2, (141.4)Rochford, 177.4, (135.1)Castle Point, 175.9, (185.9)Ipswich, 160.7, (128.5)Hertsmere, 158.2, (152.5)East Hertfordshire, 146.2, (127.5)Great Yarmouth, 136.9, (79.5)Chelmsford, 135.1, (105.4)Bedford, 132.7, (103.9)Maldon, 129.4, (55.4)Braintree, 126.5, (114.7)Three Rivers, 126.4, (127.5)Wellingborough, 124.2, (105.4)St Albans, 122.6, (103.1)Fenland, 121.7, (99.2)Norwich, 121.6, (113.8)Dacorum, 121.5, (95.0)Stevenage, 118.4, (91.1)Welwyn Hatfield, 114.6, (92.7)South Northamptonshire, 113.2, (114.3)Central Bedfordshire, 111.2, (82.8)Kettering, 110.0, (122.8)South Norfolk, 109.3, (98.0)Broadland, 107.8, (119.3)Corby, 101.1, (113.5)North Hertfordshire, 100.3, (89.8)Rutland, 97.7, (47.6)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 95.8, (85.9)Daventry, 93.1, (108.2)Uttlesford, 90.9, (82.2)Colchester, 88.9, (77.0)Babergh, 80.4, (84.7)East Cambridgeshire, 74.6, (53.4)Cambridge, 73.7, (74.5)Breckland, 73.6, (57.2)North Norfolk, 72.5, (56.3)Tendring, 71.6, (65.5)East Northamptonshire, 66.6, (138.6)East Suffolk, 61.7, (51.3)South Cambridgeshire, 60.3, (47.1)West Suffolk, 53.6, (34.6)Huntingdonshire, 45.0, (59.0)

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes