Woman from Cambridgeshire living her 'dream' by competing in world sailing race

Watch Victoria Lampard's full report here

A sailor who grew up in Cambridgeshire is a quarter of the way into the Vendee Globe Round the World race.

Pip Hare, who lived near Huntingdon, had a dream to compete in what she describes as one of the greatest sporting challenges on the planet.

The 45-year-old has now passed South Africa's Cape of Good Hope- her first in the race's three Great Capes.

She says more men have walked on the moon than women who have completed the twenty-four thousand mile trek.

The race is 24,000 miles.

The race is 24,000 miles, non stop and with no help from others. It's in some of the world's most remote and harshest environments.

It pushes a human being to the absolute limits of what we are capable of. There's the physical aspect of sailing this boat on my own. It's 60 foot long. The physicality of it is huge and I've had to train a long time to get the skills and the fitness to do this but also there's the problem solving, the mental resilience, managing sleep deprivation. Pip Hare

The vendee globe race started a month ago.

After the two leading British entries were forced to retire, Pip has found herself leading the British competitors.

Pip Hare is leading the British competitors.

Her family have been keeping a very close eye on her progress.

It's a sort of balance between heart in mouth when things start to go wrong or you can see the next weather system isn't going to be pleasant but she is an incredibly experienced sailor. She knows her boat inside out and she knows how to do the repairs. Mary Hare, Pip's mother

It's thanks to Mary and her husband that Pip developed her love of the water, learning to sail on their boat on the River Deben.

And then taking it up as a profession.

John Parker, from OneSails, has worked with Pip since 2009. Credit: ITV News Anglia

John Parker has worked with Pip since her first big single handed transatlantic race in 2009.

It's here in this loft space on the banks of the River Orwell that the 8 sails for her boat were made.

We had to do quite a bit of sailing together on her boat to work out some nuances of her 8 sail inventory which she's carrying around the world which I very much enjoyed obviously but it was an essential part of making sure the sails we were going to make were the right sails for the way she is going to sail the boat and all the various challenges she's going to meet. John Parker, OneSails

If Pip is to beat Dame Ellen MacArthur's record then she needs to complete the race in early to mid February.

However, just to cross that finish line will put her name amongst the world's greatest sailors.