Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme for the East of England presented by political correspondent Emma Hutchinson

The programme discussed the chances of a Brexit trade deal following the late-night working dinner between Boris Johnson and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday.

It also looked back at the nine months of the coronavirus pandemic in the Anglia region and the change that some area may find themselves moved up from Tier 2 to Tier 3 when the restrictions are reviewed next week. Cases are rising sharply in the Anglia region.

Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” that the UK will fail to broker a trade agreement with the EU as he ordered his Cabinet to prepare for no-deal at the end of the Brexit transition period.

Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday in Brussels

The Prime Minister said the “deal on the table is really not at the moment right”, saying it would leave the UK vulnerable to sanctions or tariffs if it did not follow the bloc’s new laws.

He said the current proposals would keep the nation “kind of locked in the EU’s orbit”, but insisted negotiators would “go the extra mile” in trying to get a treaty in time for 31 December.

But Mr Johnson said he told his Cabinet on Thursday evening to “get on and make those preparations” for a departure without a deal in place, or in an “Australian relationship” as he puts it.

Appearing on Anglia Late Edition with Emma Hutchinson were Anthony Browne MP and Rachel Hopkins MP