Drivers to be treated to spectacular Christmas light show at Silverstone

Motorists are being offered the opportunity to drive around the iconic Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire this Christmas.

The home of British motorsport is hosting the UK's only driving light and laser show over the festive period.

Visitors will be able to drive around the F1 track in their own cars and be treated to a spectacular light show.

Watch a sneak-peek preview of how the experience will look

The 'Lap Land ' experience opened on December 10 and will run until January 3.

Drivers will also have the option to watch a film at a Drive-In Cinema after they've crossed the finishing line.

"It's our new Covid-compliant Christmas attraction where families can come in the safety of their family bubble, in their car, and have something festive this Christmas," managing director Stuart Pringle said.

"When everything else is closed down, you get to drive the Silverstone Grand Prix track and see the most incredible light and laser show.

"We've had an absolutely terrible year, but we've spotted an opportunity."