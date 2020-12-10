A grandfather from Norfolk has written to the lifeboat station where the crew saved his life in a force 10 gale 50 years ago to tell them: "I owe you everything."

Martin Stephen, was 21, when he almost died when he jumped into the sea to try and rescue his 11 year old cousin David Jeffrey, who had been swept off the rocks at the entrance to Dunbar harbour in Scotland on December 23, 1970.

Mr Stephen was unconscious and sinking beneath the waves when two Dunbar RNLI lifeboat crewman jumped into the water to grab him.

The rest of the crew then hauled the three men back on board and managed to get Mr Stephen breathing through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The lifeboat searched for David's body but he was never found.

As the 50th anniversary of the rescue approaches, Mr Stephen a retired headteacher and writer has written to the current Dunbar lifeboat coxswain Gary Fairbairn to thank the crew.

Martin Stephen

I've had 50 years of the happiest possible marriage, three sons and five grandchildren. All in all I've been able to live a wonderful life, but only because of the bravery of one man, the skill of another and the dedication and courage of the crew of the Dunbar lifeboat. I owe you everything Martin Stephen

Mr Stephen was a student in Sheffield and his family were in Dunbar, East Lothian, that year to spend Christmas with his aunt.

The tragedy occurred when he and his cousins David and Angus, 14, went to watch waves as high as 10 metres crash over the harbour wall.

We were standing at the mouth of the harbour when a freak wave came over, caught Davie and smashed him against the rocks, knocking him into the water. As soon as I saw him I jumped in and managed to reach him. I held him in the rescue position but we kept going under. I think he was already dead. We were in about a 10ft swell and kept going under. We were in the water for about 10 minutes. Martin Stephen

Martin kept swimming but eventually lost consciousness but Angus raised the alarm and the lifeboat was launched.

The lifeboat involved in the rescue of Martin Stephen

The crew members David Brunton and Jonathan Alston who saved Mr Stephen were given bravery awards.

Mr Brunton has since died but his son Jamie says he is still very proud of what his Dad did that day. The only clue the family had was when he arrived home soaking wet.

The bravery award given to David Brunton as he helped to save Martin Stephen

Present day coxswain Gary Fairbairn said they were delighted to get Martin's letter

Gary Fairbairn RNLI Dunbar Coxswain

It was such a wonderful letter for the station to receive and we're very grateful to Martin for getting in touch. It reminded the crew why we do what we do and brought home how proud we are of the crews that have served before us Gary Fairbairn, coxswain RNLI Dunbar

The final word on this remarkable story must go to Martin Stephen

I go back to Dunbar very regularly because we are still very close to the family and the forgiveness from them has been one of the crucial things that allowed me to keep on living. Every time I go back, I go near to that spot in the harbour and I say sorry to David. Martin Stephen

And of David Brunton the man who saved his life. " Words fail me.No one asked him to jump in, yet he did"