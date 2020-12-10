The Norfolk Wildlife Trust have confirmed that killer shrimps which were first discovered in the UK in 2010 have been found in the Trinity Broads.

Killer shrimp is so called due to its voracious habits: eating or killing any native invertebrates small enough to be prey.

Growing to 3cm long, adults will feed on fish eggs and fry as well.So far it has only spread in the top section of Rollesby Broad and in Ormesby Broad. so now the Trust are trying to keep it out of Ormesby Little and Filby Broad.Eilish Rothney, Trinity Broads warden said

As the Trinity Broads are a lake system separate from the main broads, it is likely that killer shrimp has arrived by recreational activity. This non-native species could have a profound effect on the ecology of the Trinity Broads lakes. We are working with our stakeholders at present to reduce or prevent any boat movements between the infected area and the rest of the system. Eilish Rothney, Trinity Broads warden

Killer shrimps have been found in Ormesby Broad Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Now the Trust is asking the public to play their part in getting rid of the shrimps. Anyone taking part in water activities on the Broads is being asked to check clean and dry all boats, equipment and clothing before and after visiting any body of water.