Norwich City duo Daniel Farke and Grant Hanley have both been nominated for the monthly awards in the Championship.

The Canaries picked up 11 points from a possible 15 in November, despite a crippling injury list.

Captain Hanley was crucial to that success, helping his team keep three clean sheets.

The Scottish international has been nominated for the Player of the Month award alongside Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Huddersfield Town's Carol Eiting.

Meanwhile, Farke has been shortlisted for the manager award where he will face competition from Bristol City boss Dean Holden, Watford's Vladimir Ivić and Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray.

The winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Norwich returned to the top of the Championship table on Wednesday night thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.