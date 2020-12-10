Click here to watch a report by ITV Anglia reporter Tanya Mercer on what's on in the East of the region

And here's Tanya's report on the Christmas shows in the west of the region

Like so many places the pandemic has meant theatres across the region have stayed closed or as they say in the business 'dark'

But now like the fairy in Cinderella a glimmer of hope has appeared. If not the roar of a packed house the smell of the greasepaint is returning in time for many to stage the Christmas shows and pantos that have always been a vital money spinner.

This year things will be different though. For instance at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds or should that be outside the Theatre.

This year a cast of just five will be performing A Christmas Carol with the iconic Angel Hotel as a backdrop.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

For Howard Saddler who plays Scrooge, it's a privilege to be back working after such a difficult year.

Howard Saddler, actor

Rehearsals are underway too at the New Wolsey in Ipswich for their Snow Queen "Rock and Roll" panto. Socially distanced audiences will be allowed in the theatre or you can watch the show online.The theatre's also dedicating a whole show to carers giving away 400 free tickets as a thank you for their work during a tough year.

Ipswich High School enjoying a showing of last year's Mercury Theatre panto

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester is streaming last year's panto to schools, care homes and households to ensure everyone can still get their festive fun.

The Theatre Royal in Norwich is busy rehearsing for their panto too, which will be socially distanced and have a shorter runtime and no interval to limit mingling.