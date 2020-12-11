Cambridge based Alzheimer's Research UK calls for more funding

Watch a video report by Hannah Pettifer

The Cambridge based charity Alzheimer's Research UK is calling on the government to deliver its election promise on dementia research funding. Over a year ago the government said funding would be doubled but the charity says that it's yet to materialise.

It comes as campaigner and beloved actress Dame Barbara Windsor passed away from the disease on December 10th. After her dementia diagnosis in 2014, Dame Barbara became an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society and met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press for better care for people living with the condition.

Now, with no mention of the promised funding in the chancellor's spending review last month Alzheimer's Research UK has started a petition to hold the government to account.

Simon Gibson's father Alan was renowned for his memory.

But 11 years ago he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and had to be moved to a specialist care home in Newmarket.

"The effects of, in my dad's case, of Alzheimer's are truly something I wouldn't want anybody else to go through, I do understand that different people see Alzheimer's in different ways depending on how it affects their loved one. In my dad's case he was a professional man, with a brilliant memory... when Alzheimer's came on he lost all his inhibitions, his memory, started to get frustrated, and although we recognised him as dad and I could have a conversation with him, clearly you noticed the decline."

Alzheimer's Research UK has now launched a petition calling for the government to make good on its promise to double funding for dementia research.

Last year the government announced it would spend 160 million pounds a year - describing it as "the largest boost to dementia research ever."

But the charity says it hasn't heard any detail since.

Covid and the response to it and finding a vaccine had to be a priority but you can see the impact this pandemic has had on people with dementia. A quarter of people who've lost their lives with Covid-19 have been living with dementia, we've seen some of the harrowing stories of people who've had their lives affected by this. We owe it to those people to make progress in dementia research. Hilary Evans, Alzheimer's Research UK

The charity, which is based in Cambridge, says a third of dementia research projects have been stopped or halted because of the pandemic.

It fears losing years of progress in research and delaying treatments.

James Hall is from Soham in Cambridgeshire, he lost mum Anne last November.

She had had dementia for many years.

James wants countries to take the same approach for dementia as they have done for Covid.

"With the Covid pandemic we've seen what happens when countries unite, you have unlimited funding for scientists and look how quickly we can get a vaccine for that so if that can be done for Covid why can't it be done for dementia? The more funding we get, the more scientists we can get on the case and hopefully find a cure to this disease so people don't have to go through the same as me and my sister, my dad, the rest of the family."

We have committed to significantly increasing research funding, over a number of years to help improve detection and care for people living with dementia. We are working across government and with the sector to deliver on the commitment and encouraging new researchers into the area. Department of Health and Social Care

Almost a million people in the UK currently have dementia.

One in three develop the condition in their lifetime.

